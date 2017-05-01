Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TVTY. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 target price on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) traded down 3.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 343,102 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm earned $141 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Jane England sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $59,863.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,176.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Conan Laughlin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,357 shares of company stock valued at $56,804,467 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $98,404,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $13,781,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,461,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc, formerly Healthways, Inc, is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

