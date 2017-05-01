Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business earned $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.78 million. Timkensteel Corp had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) traded down 2.98% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. 547,890 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $646.15 million. Timkensteel Corp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/timkensteel-corp-tmst-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Timkensteel Corp from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Timkensteel Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Timkensteel Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Timkensteel Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Timkensteel Corp Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.