Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 5,085 Shares of Timken Co (TKR)

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Timken were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Timken by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,563,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,087,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) opened at 48.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $703.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, EVP William R. Burkhart sold 29,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,343,865.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,670.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $187,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,159 shares of company stock worth $3,804,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

