Timken Co (TKR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,796 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.39. Timken has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $703.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald J. Myers sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $250,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $551,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $187,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,751 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 118.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 8.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

