Time Warner (TWX) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the media conglomerate an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWX shares. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.50 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.50 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

Shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) opened at 99.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. Time Warner has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business earned $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Time Warner will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other Time Warner news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Bewkes sold 172,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $16,668,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 699,379 shares in the company, valued at $67,413,141.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

