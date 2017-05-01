TICC Capital Corp. (TICC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.69

News headlines about TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) have trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TICC Capital Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TICC Capital Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Securities lowered shares of TICC Capital Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TICC Capital Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TICC Capital Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TICC Capital Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) opened at 7.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. TICC Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $377.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.54.

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TICC Capital Corp. had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business earned $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TICC Capital Corp. will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. TICC Capital Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 1,450.00%.

In other news, Director George Stelljes III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $71,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TICC Capital Corp.

TICC Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return. The Company primarily focuses on seeking current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities. The Company’s debt investments may include syndicated loans and bilateral loans.

