ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given a €27.00 ($29.35) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank Ag set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.29 ($27.49).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) traded up 0.464% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.857. 2,547 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of €12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.815. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €16.61 and a 52 week high of €24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.59.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

