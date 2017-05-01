Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Threshold Pharmaceuticals to post $-0.3100 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.2900 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THLD) traded up 0.3178% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.5051. 95,751 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $36.16 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of patients living with cancer. It is developing two therapeutic product candidates based on hypoxia-activated prodrug technology: evofosfamide and tarloxotinib.

