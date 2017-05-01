Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) traded up 3.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. 2,697,160 shares of the stock traded hands. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

