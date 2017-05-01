Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters Corp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business earned $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) opened at 45.43 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation (Thomson Reuters) is a provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

