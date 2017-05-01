Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) opened at 116.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.78.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro) is a science-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates principally through three entities: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro Israel), and two of its subsidiaries, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc (Taro Canada) and Taro U.SA The Company markets over 200 pharmaceutical products in over 25 countries.

