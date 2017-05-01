TheStreet Upgrades Kraton Corp (KRA) to “B-“

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) traded up 2.20% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 335,934 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.52. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Kraton Corp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Corp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $181,870.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $981,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,817.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kraton Corp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kraton Corp by 187.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraton Corp during the first quarter worth $710,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Kraton Corp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton Corp during the first quarter worth $2,133,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corp Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company operates through two segments: Polymer Segment, which comprises SBCs and other engineered polymers business, and Chemical Segment, which comprises pine-based specialty products business.

