TheStreet Upgrades KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) to B

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $19.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded down 0.26% on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,753 shares. KKR & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business earned $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 339.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter valued at $143,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

