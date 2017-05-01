Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (JNP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:JNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) traded up 3.26% on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 36,272 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.25. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.43. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.77) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 228,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Columbia Laboratories, Inc, is a women’s health therapeutic company focused on developing intra-vaginal therapeutics that addresses the medical needs in women’s health. The Company operates through two segments: product and service. The product segment includes supply chain management for CRINONE.

