TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) opened at 11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The stock’s market cap is $131.36 million. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/thestreet-lowers-iridex-co-irix-to-d-updated.html.

In other news, insider Romeo R. Dizon sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $36,992.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.