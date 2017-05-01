TheStreet Downgrades Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to C

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.98 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business earned $29.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

WARNING: “TheStreet Downgrades Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to C” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/thestreet-downgrades-verizon-communications-inc-vz-to-c.html.

In other news, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $543,333.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,182.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,114,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,515,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.