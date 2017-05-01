TheStreet Downgrades China Recycling Energy Corp. (CREG) to D

China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) traded up 3.16% on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.22. China Recycling Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

About China Recycling Energy Corp.

China Recycling Energy Corporation is engaged in the recycling energy business, providing energy savings and recycling products and services. The Company develops waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications in China. It offers waste energy recycling systems to companies for use in iron and steel, nonferrous metal, cement, coal and petrochemical plants.

