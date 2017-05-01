Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Barclays PLC set a $175.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Leerink Swann set a $187.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) traded up 0.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,186 shares. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $168.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business earned $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post $9.21 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-price-target-increased-to-190-00-by-analysts-at-btig-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Loewald sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $258,540.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,906.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $3,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,879,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,964 shares of company stock worth $9,215,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.