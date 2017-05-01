The Western Union Company (WU) Stake Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of The Western Union Company worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter valued at $113,540,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,511,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union Company by 2,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,231,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after buying an additional 1,183,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Western Union Company during the fourth quarter valued at $24,540,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company by 857.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 902,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 808,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 19.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Western Union Company had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 69.22%. The company earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Western Union Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The Western Union Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union Company to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

