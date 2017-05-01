The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.14.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 202.67 on Wednesday. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company earned $228.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post $3.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti-research-coverage-started-at-guggenheim-updated.html.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Adam Rogers sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,156.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,862,265.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Swick sold 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $561,806.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,924.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $21,296,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth $31,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.