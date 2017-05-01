The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ULTI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.14.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded up 1.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $206.37. The stock had a trading volume of 452,048 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.33 and a beta of 0.97. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $224.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.64.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm earned $228.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/the-ultimate-software-group-inc-ulti-rating-reiterated-by-mkm-partners-updated.html.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $893,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $921,138.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,007.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $21,296,409. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.