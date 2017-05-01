The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of The Hackett Group worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 404.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $254,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,037 shares. The firm has a market cap of $579.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.00. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The Hackett Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Hamlin sold 40,000 shares of The Hackett Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

