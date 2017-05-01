The Coca-Cola’s (KO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Independent Research GmbH

Independent Research GmbH reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Independent Research GmbH currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.577% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.399. 7,320,507 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.541 and a beta of 0.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 75.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 766,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after buying an additional 140,867 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

