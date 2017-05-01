Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHEF. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Chefs Warehouse in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,588 shares. The Chefs Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $359.99 million, a P/E ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 1.31.

The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business earned $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. The Chefs Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs Warehouse will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/the-chefs-warehouse-inc-chef-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,888,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Chefs Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $8,005,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chefs Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after buying an additional 341,587 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Chefs Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Chefs Warehouse by 82.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 201,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs Warehouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs Warehouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.