The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Chefs Warehouse, Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs Warehouse’s earnings. The Chefs Warehouse posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Chefs Warehouse.

The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The Chefs Warehouse had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs Warehouse in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of The Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 67,184 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The Chefs Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $359.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 1.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/the-chefs-warehouse-inc-chef-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-05-per-share-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Chefs Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after buying an additional 341,587 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,888,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in The Chefs Warehouse by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 88,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in The Chefs Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. It is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs Warehouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs Warehouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.