TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $30.00 target price on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $28.00 target price on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 1.36% during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 942,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $618.89 million.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $87,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $78,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

