Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TFI International Inc (TFII) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$37.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$29.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) traded down 1.18% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 235,173 shares. TFI International has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc, is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

