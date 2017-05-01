Textron Inc. (TXT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Textron had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY17 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) opened at 46.66 on Monday. Textron has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $50.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 529.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 63,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 238,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

