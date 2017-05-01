Texas Instruments (TXN) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 0.43% during trading on Monday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,122 shares. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company earned $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.74 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $427,631.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,629.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 75,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $5,722,538.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 946,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,552,018.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,402 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,591 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

