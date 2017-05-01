Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) PT Raised to $94.00 at Jefferies Group LLC

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,398 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-given-buy-rating-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other Texas Instruments news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 32,450 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,452,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,535.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 75,725 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $5,722,538.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 946,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,552,018.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,402 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.