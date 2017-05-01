Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vetr raised Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,496 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

In related news, insider Kevin P. March sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $12,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,663 shares in the company, valued at $36,225,050.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 75,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $5,722,538.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,552,018.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,402 shares of company stock worth $25,505,591. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,638,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 370.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,080,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,997,000 after buying an additional 6,361,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,668,000 after buying an additional 2,226,828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,565.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,458,000 after buying an additional 1,781,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

