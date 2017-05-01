Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,140 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 451.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

