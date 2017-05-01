TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

TTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) opened at 3.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s market cap is $385.05 million.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business earned $173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Johnson Rice” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tetra-technologies-inc-tti-stock-rating-upgraded-by-johnson-rice-updated.html.

In related news, insider Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $56,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,246.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,467 shares in the company, valued at $301,279.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,130. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.