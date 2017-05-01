Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Tetra Tech’s shares have declined 4.2%, underperforming the Zacks categorized Pollution Control industry’s average decline of 3%. Softness in the domestic oil and gas segment and general economic conditions may weigh down on the company’s financials, going forward. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translations remain potential headwinds for Tetra Tech. The cyclical nature of the key markets served by the company and short-term impact of the RCM segment divesture might also bother the company’s financials. Also, the company’s heavy dependence on the U.S. federal, state and local government agencies renders it vulnerable to unfavorable budgetary cuts. However, the company has been benefiting from top-line expansion and improved operating efficiency, and the broad-based bipartisan support for infrastructure investment in the U.S. can prove extremely beneficial for the company.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) opened at 43.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company earned $669 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.91 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $558,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $331,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,244 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 38,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,122,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. They focus on “Leading with Science” to provide innovative technical solutions to their clients. They support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.

