Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Richard H. Truly sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) opened at 43.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.91 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 428,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 653,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after buying an additional 289,780 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 91.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading, global provider of consulting and engineering services. They focus on “Leading with Science” to provide innovative technical solutions to their clients. They support global commercial and government clients focused on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development.

