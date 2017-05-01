Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 2.79% on Wednesday, hitting $322.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,829,565 shares. The stock’s market cap is $52.19 billion. Tesla has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $327.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $1,424,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

