Tesla Inc (TSLA) Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Tesla by 225.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 3.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,382 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $52.41 billion. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $324.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post ($2.40) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tesla-inc-tsla-position-cut-by-livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Pacific Crest lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,823,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.