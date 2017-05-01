Tesla Inc (TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $165.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $338.00 target price (up from $141.05) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Vetr raised Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $211.16 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $260.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 2.80% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,361 shares. The stock’s market cap is $52.20 billion. Tesla has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $323.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $1,424,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $715,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,823,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 148.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,869,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $798,576,000 after buying an additional 203,034 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

