Terex (TEX) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Terex (NYSE:TEX) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program, which authorizes the company to buyback $350 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, February 21st, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America Corp cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on Terex in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) opened at 34.98 on Monday. Terex has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.70 billion.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $157,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 472 shares of company stock valued at $14,999 and have sold 60,215 shares valued at $1,880,330. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

