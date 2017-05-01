Terex Co. (TEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $974.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.56 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 952,819 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.72 billion. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.
In other news, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 472 shares of company stock worth $14,999 and have sold 60,215 shares worth $1,880,330. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.
About Terex
Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.
