Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $974.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 952,819 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.72 billion. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/terex-co-tex-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 472 shares of company stock worth $14,999 and have sold 60,215 shares worth $1,880,330. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.