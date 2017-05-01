Terex Co. (TEX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday. Bank of America Corp currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Terex to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 1,320,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.72 billion.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $974.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Terex Co. (TEX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/terex-co-tex-lowered-to-neutral-at-bank-of-america-corp.html.

In related news, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 5,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $157,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 472 shares of company stock valued at $14,999 and have sold 60,215 shares valued at $1,880,330. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 94.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 870,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 422,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Terex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,788,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,911,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Terex by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.