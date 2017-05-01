Teradata Co. (TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) opened at 29.18 on Monday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other Teradata news, Director William S. Stavropoulos sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $101,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,294.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $26,703.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $869,425. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Teradata by 16.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,193.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 274.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

