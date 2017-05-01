Tennant Company (TNC) Director Sells $142,209.28 in Stock

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $142,209.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. 39,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. Tennant Company has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $76.80.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm earned $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant Company will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tennant-company-tnc-director-sells-142209-28-in-stock.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tennant Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP purchased a new position in Tennant Company during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Tennant Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tennant Company during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Tennant Company from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tennant Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Tennant Company Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.