Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.7-20.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.81 billion.Tenet Healthcare Corp also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.20-0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded down 2.04% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 6,196,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

