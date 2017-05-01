Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Share Price

Press coverage about Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tenet Healthcare Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) opened at 15.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.39.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

About Tenet Healthcare Corp

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

