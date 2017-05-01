Tenaris SA (TS) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Tenaris SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Simmons upped their target price on Tenaris SA from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tenaris SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris SA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) traded up 0.881% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.505. 878,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 335.160 and a beta of 0.91. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tenaris SA had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tenaris SA by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tenaris SA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris SA by 294.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris SA

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

