TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,832 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 1,023,306 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeleTech Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TeleTech Holdings by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded up 0.48% on Monday, hitting $31.40. 15,134 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. TeleTech Holdings has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.80.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.06 million. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TeleTech Holdings will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About TeleTech Holdings

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

