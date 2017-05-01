Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.50

Headlines about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “mkt underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) opened at 6.49 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company’s market cap is $21.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm earned $46.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

