Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.56

News headlines about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) opened at 134.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post $5.40 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/teledyne-technologies-tdy-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-56-updated.html.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.