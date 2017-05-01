Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

News articles about Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) opened at 5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $783.30 million. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business earned $274.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is currently -141.93%.

TOO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

